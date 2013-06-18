Eva Longoria Celebrates the Premiere of Her New Show, Devious Maids

The ladies of Lifetime’s new primetime soap Devious Maids heated things up at the premiere party last night in California! Ana Ortiz (in Herve L. Leroux) and Dania Ramirez, who play maids in the new series based off of popular telenovela Ellas Son la Alegrîa del Hogar, posed with executive producer Eva Longoria during the evening’s festivities. Devious Maids hails from Marc Cherry, the same writer and producer behind one of TV's best guilty pleasures, Desperate Housewives, so get ready for some steamy TV when the show about a group of maids working for the rich and famous premieres on Lifetime Sunday, June 23 at 10/9c.

