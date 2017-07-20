Eva Longoria Continues Her European Getaway in Another Sizzling Bikini

Eva Longoria is continuing her bikini-filled Spanish getaway with yet another steamy suit. On Wednesday, the actress stunned in a blue and white print Melissa Odabash bikini ($201; matchesfashion.com) while playing in the waves in Marbella, Spain. On Thursday, the 42-year-old set off for Ibiza, where she continued lounging in the sun—just on a different beach.

Longoria was spotted flaunting her curves in a dusty pink bikini with scalloped trim (shop a similar style here). Once again, she rocked a bold red lip and a pair of reflective sunglasses on the beach, adding on a pair of silver hoop earrings and blue flip-flops to complete the look.

The star couldn’t look happier to be spending the summer in Spain, sharing photos from the private jet that she took to make the hop from Marbella to the Spanish island. “Bye bye #marbella, Ibiza here we come!!” she captioned one 'gram while looking comfy and casual in a white tee, gray sweatpants, and sneakers for the trip.

Bye bye #Marbella, Ibiza here we come!! 👙 Thx @jetsmarter for the ride! #Summer #Spain A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Jul 20, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

Hey Eva, got room on that plane for one more?