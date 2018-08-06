Eva Longoria Just Made Her First Red Carpet Appearance In Months

If you're Eva Longoria, the dog days of summer call for a white hot blazer mini dress.

The 43-year-old gave birth to her first child, a son named Santiago, with husband Jose “Pepe” Baston, at the end of June, and now, just seven weeks after bringing her little guy into the world, the actress and entrepreneur is back at it again. On Sunday, Longoria, arrived at the premiere of her upcoming film, Dog Days, dressed to kill.

Michael Tran/Getty Images

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The former Desperate Housewives star turned to Mario Dice for a plunging, long-sleeve white blazer styled as a dress and paired with strappy, translucent heels.

Longoria is one of a number of women in Hollywood jumping right back into the game after giving birth, including Khloé Kardashian, who has taken to Twitter on multiple occasions to come after trolls who have been critical of her post-baby body. Other new moms choose to take their time returning to work, like Beyoncé, who revealed in her September issue cover story in Vogue that she took time for self-care following the emergency C-section with twins Rumi and Sir.

Similarly, Kate Middleton has also maximized her maternity leave, choosing to skip some British royal events at times in order to be home with her tots. It's of note, however, that after welcoming Prince Louis in April, she posed for the paparazzi within hours if giving birth (as she did following the births of George and Charlotte), only to later spend weeks away from the spotlight. Of course, these women are in the privileged position of having the option of maternity leave, which is not afforded by all new mamas.

Longoria introduced her little guy via the cover of Hola! USA last week, and in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, recently addressed the myth of “having it all.”

“So now comes the part where, as I start returning back to work slowly, [I’m asking], ‘How do you balance it all?'” she said. “Everybody used to [ask] me, ‘How do you do it all? You do so many things? And I was just like, ‘Because I don’t have kids.’ I mean every project was my baby and now I actually have a baby.”

Yes, Longoria apparently took some time off after giving birth, lounging beneath the sun somewhere tropical.

Sunkissed #SeaHairDontCare ☀️✨🌴 A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Jul 30, 2018 at 9:12am PDT

But now, she's back to work and somehow, making it all look really easy.