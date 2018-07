Eva Longoria Parker is the next star to lend her celebrity to a scent, with a new fragrance, Eva by Eva Longoria, coming out this spring. The scent is composed of citrus, jasmine, violet and freesia and features a bottle inspired by a woman's feminine curves. "The scent of a woman is extremely sexy and this scent will prove that," Longoria Parker told WWD. Eva by Eva Longoria will be available at department stores nationwide in April.

— Joyann King