Eva Longoria Parker and Tony Parker's Steamy London Fog Ads

Gisele Bundchen's trench-selling skills are put to the test, not by another leggy supermodel, but hot Hollywood couple, Eva Longoria Parker and Tony Parker. In London Fog's holiday ad campaign, Eva shows some public affection for her handsome NBA star husband. Embraced in each others arms—Eva wearing just a bag and Tony in a classic London Fog trench—the husband and wife duo have no trouble adding sex appeal to the label. "It was fun to work together," said Eva, "We knew we were in good hands for the campaign."