Eva Longoria Bakes Cookies in Heels, Looks Flawless

Eva Longoria is so serious about her cooking, she’ll do it in heels.

The former Desperate Housewives star teamed up with LG to host the Fam-to-Table Series: ProBake Edition event Saturday in Culver City, Calif., which benefited No Kid Hungry. “Today we’re making pan de polvo​w,” she said excitedly at The Washbow, and explained that she and one of her Beso restaurant chefs, Angel, would be using a recipe from her cookbook, Eva’s Kitchen, to whip up Mexican wedding cookies (below).

Cooking up my favorite pan de polvo cookies @LGUS #LGFamtoTable #ProBake A photo posted by Eva Longoria (@evalongoria) on Aug 22, 2015 at 4:33pm PDT

The actress did all of this wearing tan T-strap stilettos and a stunning white and sheer David Koma dress, which she wore because she “loves white” and it “felt summery.” Longoria told InStyle, “White’s my favorite color, but then I realized I was cooking and I was like oh s—, that’s probably a bad idea.” Still, she didn’t miss a beat as she helped the chef mix in vanilla, sugar, cinnamon sticks, and more into the batter, telling the crowd, "If you're on a diet, do not eat this cookie because we're starting with shortening.”

After popping the dough in the oven—the cookies only took about seven minutes to rise—she said, “I’m a baker and I hate when my cookies burn at the bottom, so this is really easy. The great thing about the LG Pro Bake convection range is that the heat distributes very evenly. So, it’s very good technology.”

Nevertheless, guests, who included Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting, Tori Spelling, and her former Desperate Housewives co-star Jesse Metcalfe, didn’t hesitate to indulge in the pan de polvo placed around the room, or the many other treats, like pomegranate lemonade and white peach sangria. They also munched on shrimp and chorizo flatbreads, margherita flatbreads, and mini pizzas they created at a pizza-making station with toppings like pepperoni, chicken, and baby basil.

There were also dozens of kids in tow, who not only indulged in the food activities, but also stopped by the pasta-making station and a photo station, where they posed in front of the LG ProBake range with mixing bowls, paper mustaches and lips, and cake pans that said things like "you ain't seen muffin yet" and "eat, sleep, bake." So what was Eva's advice for aspiring cooks? "I always say if you can read, you can cook."

