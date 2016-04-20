Eva Longoria's First Clothing Line Will Drop This August at The Limited

When Eva Longoria makes a promise, she keeps it. After announcing her foray into the world of fashion last summer, the former Desperate Housewives star is finally ready to launch her first fully fledged clothing line for The Limited, set to drop Aug. 15, WWD reports.

So what exactly can we expect? Pieced together for the busy bee woman, the line will feature office-ready staples like pencil skirts, blazers, high-waisted pants, peplum tops, jeggings, body-conscious dresses, and stretch denim in addition to graphic tees that feature catchy tag lines (think “Life is too short to drink bad wine” and “#winegoals”) approved by Longoria herself. “You can see it reflects my interests right now,” Longoria told WWD. “The Eva Longoria collection is going to infuse a new energy into stores and hopefully bring a new customer while pushing their existing ones to take a little bit of a risk.”

The entrepreneur, who is set to also star in the new venture’s ad campaigns, has always had en eye for style. “I learned to sew as a kid. All I wanted for Christmas was a Singer,” she told WWD. “When I was in high school, I would go to Jo-Ann Fabrics and get scrap fabrics and patterns on sale to practice with. That’s how I learned to cut on the bias.”

Her knowledge of every single stitch and seam is what has allowed her to work closely with the brand and take a total hands-on approach. This, of course, isn’t the only out-of-the-box project the beauty has taken on, considering she’s worked on home lines for J.C. Penney and holds executive producer titles for hit shows like Telenovela.

The Eva Longoria collection for The Limited, which, according to WWD, will be priced 15 to 25 percent higher than the brand’s average $49 to $160 range, will drop Aug. 15, with four limited-edition dresses available online each week starting July 25.