Eva Longoria and Her Former Desperate Housewives Love Interest, Jesse Metcalfe, Reunite

The temperature rose uncharacteristically quickly this weekend in Los Angeles due to Eva Longoria, who hosted a bevy of gourmands and celebs alike at the launch of the new LG ProBake Convection range at the LG Fam-to-Table Series: ProBake Edition event to benefit No Kid Hungry. But it wasn't the Mexican cookies she whipped together that spiked a change in the mercury: Everyone in the room tried not to break a sweat when Longoria stopped (apron donned) to pose with her former Desperate Housewives co-star, the sexy Jesse Metcalfe.

“Look who I ran into today! My favorite [gardener]!!!!” she captioned the photo (above) on Instagram. Of course, Metcalfe memorably portrayed the often—though perhaps not often enough—shirtless gardener who held a steamy affair with Longoria’s Gabrielle Solis on Wisteria Lane. More than a decade has passed since the hit ABC show first aired in 2004, but not much has changed in the looks department for the two actors, who both looked particularly charming at the cook-off.

And while the pair definitely is a hot one, don’t expect a new romance to spark. Metcalfe arrived with his adorable girlfriend, Cara Santana (above), and explained his relationship with Longoria. “It was a great opportunity for us to catch up with Eva because I hardly ever see her anymore and it’s a great charity as well,” Metcalfe told reporters. “It’s great to support [the charity] and support Eva in any of her endeavors.”

