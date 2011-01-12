Eva Longoria, January Jones, Julianne Moore to Present at the Golden Globes

Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Mike Coppola/FilmMagic
The Golden Globes are this Sunday, and more details about the big day are filtering out. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association just confirmed on its Facebook page that Eva Longoria, January Jones, Julianne Moore, Michelle Pfeiffer, Alicia Keys, Andrew Garfield and Steve Carell will be presenters. They join Sandra Bullock, Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lopez, Leighton Meester, Helen Mirren, Julie Bowen, Kaley Cuoco and more. We can't wait to see what everyone wears on the red carpet!
