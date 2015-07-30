Eva Longoria Wants You to Meet Her Smokin' Hot & Bothered Castmates

I've been producing for a while now and thought if I were to return to television it would have to be something pretty amazing—this is it. In Hot & Bothered, I play Ana, the star of a telenovela who, ironically, doesn't speak Spanish. It's fresh and it's a world we haven't seen and a character we don't know. It's also different for me as an actor to play and just a homerun on all sides. The wardrobe, which has been pieced together by Mad Men's Janie Bryant, is its own character (envision fabulous dresses that blow in the wind very nicely, one extravagant outfit after another) and I'm so excited about it.

It's the cast, though, that shines. We have all of these amazing different characters that populate the world. They're a family, but they're a dysfunctional family. We had so much fun filming we didn't want to break up. We became a very close family very quickly. I handpicked each character I chose to cast and I brought in friends I wanted to work with. With their attitudes and their spirits and their souls, I wish you could have been on set for the pilot because it was like "Kumbaya" to the 10th degree—it was like love, love, love.

Jose Moreno Brooks

Manny Carabel/FilmMagic

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

What makes you hot and bothered?

Great food with genuine people.

Describe your character, Gael Garnica, in three words.

Insecure. Hungry—for pastries and fame. Loyal.

When was the last time you cried?

Probably watching Inside Out.

When you're not on set, what's your favorite thing to do?

Cooking and eating, exploring new places, and playing soccer.

What am I like as a boss?

You are truly one of the hardest working people I have ever met and also one the most generous. You have created a family of our cast.

What was the casting process like?

For me, it was a week-and-a-half gauntlet. The final audition felt like game day. When you told me, in person, that I had booked it, my response was maybe a bit underwhelming at first, but I was just in complete shock.

Izzy Diaz

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

What makes you hot and bothered?

I once locked myself out of my car in the middle of July in Orlando, Fla. The temperature was about 130 degrees and the Palmetto bugs were swarming. I had also left my car on. And my wallet was in the car. And my cell phone. As a side note, I also think people who can whistle classical music are incredibly attractive.

Describe your character, Isaac, in three words.

Befuddled. Hairy. And Gump-y.

When was the last time you cried?

I made myself a hot cup of water with lemon in it this morning. I read it was a healthy drink while lurking on Reddit. I squeezed the lemon with my right hand and I was feeling really strong, so I squeezed and squeezed till there was pulp all over my hand. Since it was early morning I yawned and began to rub my eyes with my right hand. Terms of Endearment was on last night and the scene where Debra Winger says goodbye to her boys had me in hysterics. So that's the second to last time I cried.

When you're not on set, your favorite thing to do is ...

I love to sit at my favorite Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, re-read Game of Thrones, and wait till Martin Sheen, Jonathan Lipnicki, Steve Carrell, or Gareth Edwards come by to get their drinks. It's a really good Coffee Bean. If you go there, ask for "the Izzy." They'll know what that means.

What am I like as a boss?

You have been everything I could have ever asked for in a boss. Intelligent, caring, funny, and inspiring. You are the type of person I will look to for inspiration and guidance. I am very lucky to be a part of this show!

What was the casting process like?

The casting process for the show was very special. In most cases, auditioning for a new show can be a Jungian knot of self-doubt and anxiety. The casting directors for this show, Lisa Miller Katz and Stacey Levy, were so supportive and comforting. They really helped me be confident as I went through the auditioning process. When I met the creators, Chrissy Pietrosh and Jessica Goldstein, I felt like I was simply hanging with new friends. They created an environment where I felt welcome and where I could be myself.

Meeting you was just OK. Kidding! You were so cool! The second I walked in, you got up, hugged me and immediately got involved in setting up my audition scene. You didn't sit back and shout, "Dance, monkey, dance!" You were involved. You wanted to make it great. You moved a table, got a different chair, moved a different table and then you shouted, "Dance, monkey, dance!" It was a wonderful experience and I will cherish it forever.

Jadyn Douglas

Michael Stewart/WireImage

What makes you hot and bothered?

Traffic. Also, a man who takes charge.

Describe your character, Roxie Rios, in three words.

Young. Naive. Optimistic.

When was the last time you cried?

July 3, when I was at the emergency vet with my Frenchie, Stacks. Thank God he pulled through!

When you're not on set, what's your favorite thing to do?

Sing and write music.

What am I like as a boss?

So amazing! You're so humble and sweet yet you know what you want. You're very hands on, which I love. There's so much I can learn from you.

What was the casting process like?

It was crazy! My agents in New York sent me the audition and I did a self tape with my mom in the back foyer of my Nashville home. Soon after, I was flown out to L.A. to meet and read for you and the rest of the producers, writers, network executives. Who would've thought? I feel so blessed to have this opportunity!

Diana Maria Riva

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

What makes you hot and bothered?

I love it when a man can engage effortlessly in great conversation and is an amazing listener. If I feel those eyes taking me in, I'm weak in the knees.

Describe your character, Mimi, in three words.

Partner in crime.

When was the last time you cried?

Watching American Ninja Warrior! I get so excited for them when they make it and my kids look at me like, "Mom, seriously?" But I react no differently watching them play sports. I'm Latin. Cheering equals tears!

When you're not on set, your favorite thing to do is ...

Be with my kids. Priceless!

What am I like as a boss?

First of all, nobody likes to have fun more than you, so the set is full of constant joking and laughter. But the bottom line is you are so very smart, incredibly talented and boundlessly loving. We could not possibly be in better hands than in yours. I'm so proud to be working with you.

What was the casting process like?

Amazing, and that's a rare experience! It's rare when the star of the show comes in to audition with you so we can both play and truly explore our chemistry. But that's how much you invest. If you truly want to know if it's going to work, you have to put yourself right in the trenches with that auditioning actor and find out for yourself. Well, you did just that and we hit it off beautifully.

Alex Meneses

Manny Carabel/FilmMagic

What makes you hot and bothered?

It has to start with a flirtatious look and then I need romance.

Describe your character, Isabela Santamaria, in three words.

Flawed. Passionate. Glamorous.

When was the last time you cried?

A few minutes ago when I went through pictures of my daughter. She's such a force of nature. She's my everything.

When you're not on set, your favorite thing to do is ...

Hang out with my daughter, Stella.

What am I like as a boss?

You are a love. You have been successful for a long time and fabulous your whole life. You have mastered something very rare and beautiful. You are someone to be reckoned with and at the same time completely available, generous, and loving. You say what you want without embarrassing or hurting anyone. I love working with you and for you. I am so lucky to have you in my life. You're my girl and I have got your back at all times.

What was the casting process like?

I'm not sure how it was for everyone else, but you made me feel respected, talented, and beautiful. When you believe in someone, you show it. That is wonderful and it's so helpful in the casting process. It was so much fun and so creative with you.

Jencarlos Canela

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

What makes you hot and bothered?

You in every scene! No, when you're being polite and you say hello to someone that you clearly don't remember and they actually ask you, "Do you remember me?" And you say "What?" You stutter a bit but you still say, "yes, of course" and they say, "Really, from where?" And then you just look like an ass because you have to say, "OK, you got me. I don't remember you" or run away really fast and hope you never see that person again. Yes, I've done the second one.

Describe your character, Xavier Castillo, in three words.

Passionate. Confident. Lover.

When was the last time you cried?

I actually cried today as I was chopping up onions to put in my omelet.

When you're not on set, your favorite thing to do is ...

I love playing sports and watching them as well. 50 days till football and The Sheriff [Peyton Manning] is taking it all the way this year. I'm always in a studio, especially now that I'm recording the new album, always traveling. We're actually wrapping up the tour now. I like to hang out with my friends and family as much as I can. Pool parties, barbecues, the ocean and the occasional trip to Vegas.

What am I like as a boss?

Words can't explain the caliber of boss, co-worker, just all-around human that you are. Every day I learn something new by your side and as hard as this may be to believe, because you have basically done it all, the world has not seen anything yet. You are just getting started.

What was the casting process like?

I was finishing up a music competition that I was a judge for in Mexico and planning the new tour when I was asked to audition for the part of Xavi. I sent in my tape and then got a call from you saying the following: "Oh my god, Jen, you did great! I was so worried you were going to suck." You can understand my emotional confusion in that moment. Then you said you had never really seen me act and didn't know what to expect. Overall, I was excited that you loved it and I came to L.A., did the scene with you in a room full of people along with two other colleagues that were waiting to do the same, and afterwards, I got a call from someone that sounded like God, telling me I was chosen to play the amazing role of Xavi.

Amaury Nolasco

Andreas Rentz/WireImage

What makes you hot and bothered?

I'm a competitive freak, so I would have to say, losing makes me hot and bothered. You can attest to this. We have game nights at your house where we play games like charades and such. I hate losing!

Describe your character, Rodrigo Suarez, in three words.

Sensitive. Lovable. Misunderstood.

When was the last time you cried?

This morning watching a TV commercial for elders. I'm very much like my character at times. Sensitive!

When you're not on set, your favorite thing to do is ...

Travel and play golf.

What am I like as a boss?

Simply the best. Don't know how you do it, but you are aware of everything that is going on. Nothing and no one gets neglected or unnoticed. You make a working environment that every actor would kill to have and welcome creativity from all of us. You are selfless! Like I said, simply the best!

What was the casting process like?

For me it was the easiest audition I've ever had since you created the role based on me. So, it would've been hard to mess that one up. My role constantly complains about why he is type cast as the bad guy, when he has range to play other roles. Always begging for a chance to prove it. Well, that's the story of my life. Ha!

