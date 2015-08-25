Eva Longoria's Secret to Staying Fit and Healthy: "I Love Vegetables" 

Though we wish looking svelte in a swimsuit were as easy as editing an Instagram photo, the secret is ultimately found in sweat-inducing workouts and a nutritious diet. And that’s exactly why Eva Longoria can sport a barely-there bikini whenever the mood strikes her. “I could easily be a vegetarian because I love vegetables so much and I feel like L.A. is a place that can support healthy living,” the actress told reporters this weekend inside the launch of the new LG ProBake convection range at the LG Fam-to-Table Series: ProBake Edition event. “I love cooking with vegetables and I have a secret for cooking with vegetables, [which] is that they don’t need a lot. A lot of people cover them in cheese or cover them in a sauce, and vegetables really only need olive oil. Rarely do they need a lot.”

Of course, we already know that Longoria is a pro in the kitchen. After all, the fashion designer and TV producer also lists Eva’s Kitchen cookbook author, on her long resume ($20; amazon.com). She went on to explain that though she doesn’t indulge too often, pepperoni pizza, potato chips, and salty snacks are among her favorite guilty pleasures. Sure, healthy eating habits are a great start, but what exactly does she do to achieve that toned physique? “I do Pilates, I do SoulCycle, and I’m a runner,” she added. “So, constantly doing something … it makes me feel better. It gives me energy in the day. When I don’t work out I feel lethargic.” We’re taking serious notes.

