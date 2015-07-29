Eva Longoria Is Our Next Guest Editor! Get All the Details Here

You've long admired her killer style, acting chops, and ability to do just about anything (she recently added fashion designer and TV host to her ever-growing resumé), and now you'll get to know InStyle's August cover girl Eva Longoria on a much more personal level. The actress is InStyle.com's next guest editor and on Thursday, July 30, she'll be taking over the site—you won't want to miss it.

Longoria will dish on her new clothing line, her home collection for JCPenney, and her forthcoming ESPN show Versus, and will even take you inside her gorgeous closet. But that's not all—don't forget to check back in tomorrow morning for all the exclusive content from the star.

RELATED: Read a Sneak Peek of Eva Longoria's Candid Conversation Inside the August InStyle

WATCH: InStyle Cover Girl Eva Longoria on Confidence and the Perks of Aging