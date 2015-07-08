Eva Longoria Adds Fashion Designer to Her Resumé

InStyle's August cover star Eva Longoria has more than just a few projects up her sleeve: She produces Lifetime’s Devious Maids, shorts for ESPN, and Hot & Bothered (a show she also stars in that’s coming to NBC next year), and works to promote a multitude of different charities. So it's comes as no surprise that Longoria is adding something entirely new to her ever-growing list of titles. For her latest venture, the brunette beauty is branching out into the fashion world to try her hand at design—a fitting move for the stylish star.

Longoria has partnered with Sunrise Brands to create a collection that will launch in fall 2016 with apparel, followed by footwear, handbags, and accessories. She will be intimately involved in creating the lineup, which will feature sophisticated dresses, work wear, and casual sportswear in unique patterns, textiles, and washes. The actress revealed to WWD that longtime pal and successful designer Victoria Beckham is part of what inspired her to turn her focus to fashion, as well as her own classic aesthetic. "I always say you don’t need to spend a lot of money to look great," she said, noting that her line will appeal to the "working woman who wants things to transition from work to night. She doesn’t want to spend a lot on her wardrobe, but still wants to look like a million bucks."

RELATED: Eva Longoria's Favorite Place to Shop? Victoria Beckham's Closet

And for Longoria, this is a long time coming: "I have wanted to design my own collection for a long time and it is a real privilege to partner with Sunrise Brands who brings their expert experience in the apparel world," she said in a statement. "I am excited to design a collection that will offer women versatility while evoking confidence, comfort, and a sense of glamour."

We can't wait to see what she comes up with! For more Eva Longoria, pick up the August issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download July 10.

RELATED: Watch Behind-the-Scenes Video of Eva Longoria's InStyle Cover Shoot