Eva Longoria May Just Be Chrissy Teigen's Dad's Celebrity Crush

Chrissy Teigen's dad has game!

On Friday, Ron Teigen, Sr. paid the sweetest compliment to Eva Longoria who posted a picture of herself cuddling with her newborn son, Santiago Enrique, without a stitch of makeup and her hair swept up into disheveled bun on Twitter. She inquired to Teigen, the master of the messy mom bun, "Hey @chrissyteigen is this the official hairstyle of breastfeeding," adding, "I feel like I’m always in a messy top bun! Too hard to do anything else! #MomProblems #BabyBaston."

Hey @chrissyteigen is this the official hairstyle of breast feeding? 😂 I feel like I’m always in a messy top bun! Too hard to do anything else! #MomProblems #BabyBaston 👶🏻 pic.twitter.com/9ogapPUthN — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) July 20, 2018

Before Chrissy had a chance to respond, her father chimed in. "One of the world's most beautiful women makeup or not. A special hello from Pops Teigen," he commented. Whether he was just simply admiring the former Desperate Housewives star's undeniable beauty or subtly acknowledged his celebrity crush to the entire world on social media, Teigen was not having it.

"Ummmmmmmmm," she jokingly said while re-tweeting of her dad's comment, before apologizing to Longoria for his forwardness. "One, you look incredible and mom buns are life. Two, I’m sorry for my father," she wrote.

One, you look incredible and mom buns are life. Two, I’m sorry for my father — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 20, 2018

Eva maintained a sense of humor and found the entire situation pretty funny. "Aw thanks Chrissy, and I love your father already, I know my demographic!" she tweeted back with a cry-laughing face emoji.

Aw thanks Chrissy, and I love your father already, I know my demographic! 😂 — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) July 20, 2018

The SI Swimsuit model first sported the designated hairstyle for new moms everywhere a few weeks ago while breastfeeding her son, Miles. However, the photo she posted on Instagram of the cute mommy-son moment didn't get everyone's stamp of approval.

But in true Teigen fashion, she swiftly shut down the naysayers with a hilariously crude remark: "I don’t care to see grainy fireworks, coachella selfies or infinity pool pics but i let people live. calm your tits and scroll on by."