Eva Longoria Heats Up Miami in a Neon Orange Bikini

Talk about hot, hot, hot! Eva Longoria was spotted taking the plunge during a trip to Miami this week, where she showed off her flawless physique in a neon orange two-piece swimsuit. The star flaunted her toned bod in a barely-there Luli Fama bikini ($168; lulifama.com), which featured a multi-string triangle top and matching multi-string bottoms. She topped off her eye-catching look with oversize sunnies.

Longoria seemed to be enjoying the seasonally hot weather—she was snapped taking a dip in the pool and lounging waterside with her boyfriend, Jose Antonio Baston. One thing's certain: the actress looks positively caliente.

