Eva Longoria's Bikini Body Proves She Hasn't Aged a Bit

It looks like we've got another smokin' hot bikini look from Eva Longoria, whom we've spotted looking flawless in a swimsuit more than a few times. Back in December, she stepped out in an all white number, and then just last week she rocked a neon string version. Clearly, the actress is always bikini ready. Who can forget the time she sported that sexy one-piece on stage at the 2005 MTV Movie Awards?

Ten years later Longoria is still making waves, this time in a string bikini top (Belusso, $105; besitaboutique.com) and matching bottoms (Belusso, $105; besitaboutique.com) that feature feathered stripes. The tiny swimsuit was paired with hoop earrings and reflective aviators. Even Longoria's sun-kissed skin looks more radiant than ever. The 40-year-old star serves us major gym inspiration every time she steps out. We're sure it won't be too much longer before we see her next beach-side look. With toned abs like that, we'd stay in a bikini all summer long.

