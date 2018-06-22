Eva Longoria Shares Snuggly Photo of Newborn Son—and a Message About Immigrant Kids

Our favorite Desperate Housewife (sorry, Marcia Cross), Eva Longoria, welcomed a baby boy just 48 hours ago. But while we've heard a newborn can be a tad distracting, the 43-year-old is still paying attention to what's happening at the U.S.-Mexico border—and she wants you to do the same.

The actress shared a photo of herself with her first child, Santiago Enrique Bastón (who was looking cute and snuggly in an itsy bitsy pink beanie) along with a message about the children who have been separated from their parents as a result of the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy.

"In light of my son’s birth I wanted to bring focus on the families that have been separated at the border," she wrote in her caption. "Having my son next to me, I cannot imagine him being taken from my arms. Families belong together which is why we must do what we can to reunite them."

RELATED: Donald Trump Responds to Melania Wearing an "I Really Don't Care" Jacket to the Texas Border

She then called upon her followers to join her in supporting the ACLU and RAICES, two organizations that are using legal services to help reunite children and their parents.

In a second photo, she added a quote from Warsan Shire's poem, "Home": "You have to understand, that no one puts their children in a boat / unless the water is safer than the land."

On Wednesday Trump issued an Executive Order which effectively ends the separation of families when they cross the border illegally. Currently, there is still no concrete practice in place for reuniting detained children with their parents.

To donate to RAICES, click here. For more ways to help, click here.