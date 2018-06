Eva Longoria (in Ferragamo) and Demi Moore (in Victoria Beckham) were among the leading ladies who lunched at Variety’s annual Power of Women event, presented by Lifetime at the Beverly Wilshire Four Season Hotel in Beverly Hills. The Desperate Housewives star was among the honorees, accepting recognition for her charity Eva's Heroes, which works with those who have intellectual special needs. Click through to see more celebrities at last weekend's hottest events!