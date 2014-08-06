Eva Green Discusses Risqué Roles and Why Nailing an American Accent Is Difficult

Eva Green’s character in the upcoming Sin City: A Dame to Kill For shows a fair amount of skin, and it took a little convincing before the actress came to accept the risqué role. The French beauty appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday and revealed that she agreed to play femme fatale Ava Lord after director Robert Rodriguez assured her that the scenes would be done with taste and style. "It is beautiful, it's not vulgar," she said. "I embraced the idea. It's not gratuitous for the character. Her sexuality is a weapon; it's part of her."

For her chat with host Jimmy Kimmel, Green perfectly juxtaposed a simple LBD with side-swept hair and a punk rock glam ear cuff featuring a dangling black feather. She also went on to explain how, as a native of France, she can do a British accent but has a difficult time with an American one. "The muscles are quite different," she said. According to Green (and her dialect coach), doing an American accent requires "a flat tongue, little mouth ... sexy, but not too nasal."

