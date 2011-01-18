Eva Amurri Is Writing a Book About Being Engaged

When we caught up with recently-engaged Eva Amurri, daughter of Susan Sarandon, at the InStyle/Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party, the actress told us that her new marital status comes with its own set of challenges. Which is why she's doing something about it. "I'm writing a book about how overwhelming being engaged is for a modern woman," said Amurri (in Chris Benz), pictured here with her retired professional soccer player fiancé Kyle Martino. "I realized once I got engaged, that everyone is overwhelmed, but nobody talks about it. I'm going to try and write this book as a companion guide for women who are overwhelmed." Though, that doesn't mean she isn't enjoying herself. "Tonight's the first time I'm being photographed with my ring," she said, showing off her round diamond solitaire, which is surrounded by diamonds and set on a pave diamond band (inset). "It's a big deal."

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Scott Huverdaughter of Susan Sarandon