Eva Amurri Martino Suffers a Miscarriage: "This One Little Angel Has Slipped Away"

The actress revealed on her blog Saturday that she and her husband, 36 Hours host Kyle Martino, had been expecting their second child — a little sibling for daughter Marlowe Mae, who just turned 1 — but their happiness turned to heartache earlier this week.

“I am sharing in the hopes that we can be a light for people going through similar circumstances, and to remind myself and others that there is no shame in voicing our heartbreaks and allowing others to comfort us. A couple of days ago, the baby I was carrying passed away. I was nine weeks pregnant,” Amurri Martino, 30, writes. “When we found out we were expecting baby number two, we were scared and joyful all at the same time. Two babies under two! … While we were on vacation in Hawaii [last week], we took some ‘Big Sis’ photos with Marlowe. Towards the end of our trip, I began to experience some spotting, but once I returned to Los Angeles, I got the all-clear from my doctor. We heard the heartbeat on multiple occasions, and watched our baby growing at a normal rate. When we celebrated Marlowe’s birthday, we shared the news with our families and closest friends.”

I ❤️ my little family. A photo posted by Eva Amurri Martino (@4evamartino) on Jul 25, 2015 at 9:38am PDT

She continues, “At my next visit for a routine ultrasound, however, the baby’s heart was no longer beating. Just like that, it was all over. I remained in the office and went through the procedure to remove the baby from my uterus. … My doctor told me that this was most likely a case of there being an underlying major developmental problem with the fetus, and that it had simply stopped growing. That nature had taken its course in the most brutally honest and simple way that nature sometimes works. He also shared with me that this is heartbreakingly common. … Of course the fact that it is common doesn’t do anything to help the pain.”

It's with a lot of heartache that I share some sad family news on the blog today, in the hopes it will help others going through similar experiences. (Link in bio.) As always, we as a family are so grateful for the show of love and support by some wonderful people in our lives. You know who you are. Thank you. A photo posted by Eva Amurri Martino (@4evamartino) on Aug 15, 2015 at 7:02am PDT

“I have realized in the past 48 hours how incredibly grateful I am for the magic that I have in my life,” Amurri Martino writes. “Of course what I don’t have, and what I never will have, is this one little angel who has slipped away from me. And while it will take time for me to make peace with that fact, it gives me a lot of solace knowing that I told — that I have shared its existence with you, that it mattered, and that we loved it. And that will have to do.”

