Read Eva Amurri Martino's Sun-Kissed Diary from Her Hawaiian Family Vacation 

When your mother is Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon, there’s no denying that travel and an inimitable sense of style was part of your upbringing. That’s exactly why Eva Amurri Martino, Sarandon’s daughter, has taken cues from the family to create undeniably chic traditions of her own. This summer, the actress hopped on an hours-long flight to Hawaii to relax and vacation alongside her husband, former Major League Soccer player Kyle Martino, and their adorable one-year-old daughter, Marlowe. Together, the trio zipped in and out of picturesque beaches, took on family workouts, and made sure to indulge in fresh fruit and must-have desserts. Much like she's been sharing on hew new blog, Happily Eva After, Martino gave InStyle an exclusive, personal glimpse into exactly what she loves to do on holiday. Click above to see the family’s sun-kissed, first-hand experience.

