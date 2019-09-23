The Ladies of Euphoria Went All Out with Their Emmys After-Party Trains

Euphoria won’t be eligible for Emmy consideration until next year, but that doesn’t mean the show’s cast can’t prepare for the 2020 awards circuit at an after-party or two.

Four of the women from HBO’s summer hit attended the network’s post-Emmys fête — Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, and Alexa Demie. And three of the four Euphoria gals arrived in gowns bearing statement-making trains.

Euphoria’s Rue, Zendaya, swapped her slinky Vera Wang Emmys dress for a more youthful pink and white floral mididress with a full skirt.

Demie, who plays Maddy on the show, wore a black satin minidress with a trailing sheer skirt.

Sweeney, who portrays conflicted cheerleader Cassie, wore the most dramatic look of the bunch (and perhaps the entire party), arriving in a high-low pink floral Giambattista Valli gown with voluminous ruched sleeves and a train to rival that of Princess Diana’s wedding dress.

Apatow missed the train memo, but still looked glam in a strapless red satin gown.

We realize it wouldn’t make the most narrative sense for season 2 of Euphoria to open at an Emmys after-party, but it really feels like the right move ...