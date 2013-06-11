The Etsy Evolution: Products from Etsy Now Sold at Nordstrom

Courtesy Photo (3)
Josephine Cusumano
Jun 11, 2013

Etsy is going mainstream! The global retailer for emerging designers teamed up with mega-store Nordstrom to launch the Etsy & Nordstrom Present collaboration, which gives several Etsy vendors and their handmade products a platform to be sold online at nordstrom.com and in Nordstrom stores. The collection offers home essentials, wedding décor, housewarming charmers, and gift ideas galore. Keep your eyes out for Sweet Sorrella’s monogram mirrors, CircaCeramics decorative kitchen pieces, and Whichgoose bridal hair accessories. Visit nordstrom.com to check out the Etsy collection now.

