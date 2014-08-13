Eternal Film and Style Icon Lauren Bacall Dies at 89

The legendary film star Lauren Bacall, known for her striking looks, husky voice, and whirlwind romance with husband Humphrey Bogart, has died. The American actress passed away Tuesday in New York, at 89 years old.

The estate of her late husband confirmed the news on Twitter: "With deep sorrow, yet with great gratitude for her amazing life, we confirm the passing of Lauren Bacall."

With deep sorrow, yet with great gratitude for her amazing life, we confirm the passing of Lauren Bacall. pic.twitter.com/B8ZJnZtKhN — BogartEstate (@HumphreyBogart) August 12, 2014

Born Betty Joan Perske, Bacall's breakout role came in 1944's To Have and Have Not when she was 19. It was in this movie that she uttered the famous line to her costar and future husband Bogart: "You know how to whistle, don't you, Steve? You just put your lips together and blow." The couple, who met on the film, went on to marry in 1945, when Bacall was 20 and Bogart was 45. They starred in three more films together—The Big Sleep, Dark Passage, and Key Largo—and remained married until Bogart's death in 1957. Bacall married Jason Robards in 1961; the pair divorced in 1969.

Since her memorable roles alongside Bogart, Bacall appeared in more than 30 films (she received an honorary Academy Award at the 2009 Governors Awards) and captivated audiences on the live stage as well—she earned two Tonys for her performances in Applause and Woman of the Year on Broadway. She is survived by her three children: Stephen Bogart, Leslie Bogart, and Sam Robards.

Hollywood took to Twitter to pay tribute to the actress:

“I’ve been very lucky in life.” - Lauren BacallReceiving her honorary Oscar: http://t.co/XiLDpk0vFi — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 13, 2014

Lauren Bacall ... you will be missed. By me, @Deborra_lee, and the entire world! — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 13, 2014

lauren bacall was pure spunk — Lorde (@lordemusic) August 13, 2014

Sad news. RIP Lauren Bacall. pic.twitter.com/YWkWix9rZA — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) August 13, 2014

Rest with the angels, Lauren Bacall... — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 12, 2014

@Cary_Elwes RIP #LaurenBacall feel privileged to have spent such quality time with a truly classy legend. pic.twitter.com/6UQM4sdFU8 — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) August 13, 2014

Lauren Bacall. The greats are leaving us. http://t.co/fWIF5Yna4A — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) August 13, 2014

'You know how to whistle, don't you, Steve? You just put your lips together and blow.' RIP Lauren Bacall. — E L James (@E_L_James) August 13, 2014

RIP star struckRT @NathAt: Lauren Bacall. She of supreme "Come hither...if you dare" glance. Dame-est of the dames. pic.twitter.com/hAjGbgtc9D — John Cusack (@johncusack) August 13, 2014

Too much loss this week...RIP Lauren Bacall. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) August 13, 2014

Sad to hear we've lost one of the last legends of the Golden Age of Hollywood. I met Lauren Bacall once... a serious "pinch me!" moment! — Dita Von Teese (@DitaVonTeese) August 13, 2014

I had the amazing opportunity to work with Lauren Bacall in the movie Diamonds. She was one of a kind. #legend #RIP pic.twitter.com/lfloF0WJn2 — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) August 13, 2014

Now we've lost the great Lauren Bacall RIP dear Betty pic.twitter.com/ElxuZs9ZiF — mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 13, 2014