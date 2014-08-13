Eternal Film and Style Icon Lauren Bacall Dies at 89

John Kobal Foundation/Getty
Mari Kasanuki
Aug 13, 2014 @ 9:18 am

The legendary film star Lauren Bacall, known for her striking looks, husky voice, and whirlwind romance with husband Humphrey Bogart, has died. The American actress passed away Tuesday in New York, at 89 years old.

The estate of her late husband confirmed the news on Twitter: "With deep sorrow, yet with great gratitude for her amazing life, we confirm the passing of Lauren Bacall."

Born Betty Joan Perske, Bacall's breakout role came in 1944's To Have and Have Not when she was 19. It was in this movie that she uttered the famous line to her costar and future husband Bogart: "You know how to whistle, don't you, Steve? You just put your lips together and blow." The couple, who met on the film, went on to marry in 1945, when Bacall was 20 and Bogart was 45. They starred in three more films together—The Big Sleep, Dark Passage, and Key Largo—and remained married until Bogart's death in 1957. Bacall married Jason Robards in 1961; the pair divorced in 1969.

Since her memorable roles alongside Bogart, Bacall appeared in more than 30 films (she received an honorary Academy Award at the 2009 Governors Awards) and captivated audiences on the live stage as well—she earned two Tonys for her performances in Applause and Woman of the Year on Broadway. She is survived by her three children: Stephen Bogart, Leslie Bogart, and Sam Robards.

Hollywood took to Twitter to pay tribute to the actress:

