Estelle's Favorite American Boy? Elijah Wood!

Grammy-winning British songstress Estelle earned fame and accolades back in 2008 with her catchy hit song, "American Boy," which featured a verse from Kanye West. So when we saw her last night at Russell Simmons's Diamond Empowerment Fund GOOD Awards in New York, we had to know: Who's her favorite American boy now? "Oh, that’s so hard to choose! There’s a few of them," the singer (in a Manish Arora dress) told InStyle.com. "You know what, I was watching Lord of the Rings the other day, and I always like Elijah Wood’s eyes. It’s a whole thing. So Elijah Wood would be number one." Any runners-up? "Ryan Gosling would be two," she said (no worries that he's Canadian). "He’s amazing. And then Jaime Foxx. The older he gets the better he gets!" That's quite the eclectic mix!

Plus, see some of our favorite American boys!

MORE:• Most Stylish Hollywood Men• Estelle's "Wonderful Life" Video• Ryan’s Going to Be a Director!