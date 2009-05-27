Estelle Supports Safe Sex... and Shoes!

British R&B star Estelle, along with Katy Perry, Dita Von Teese and Cindy Lauper, has designed a new t-shirt in support of H&M's Fashion Against Aids. Estelle says her design "reminds you to be under no illusions about sex and don't take safety for granted." Also an aspiring shoe designer (she tells us her line may be called "C'est Moi"), the glam singer says her summer must-have is a great pair of flats "from Tory Burch, YSL or even Target!"

Collection is available at H&M stores nationwide starting June 28th.

