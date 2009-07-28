Estelle And Rachel Roy Collaborate on Jewelry Line

Last we spoke to Estelle, she wanted to start a shoe line called "C'est Moi." Now, the singer is one step closer to adding "fashion designer" to her resume. Today Rachel Roy announced that she plans to collaborate with Estelle on a jewelry line. The designer announced on her Twitter account, "I am excited to work with Estelle on a jewelry collection, which will debut in spring 2010." The range is still in development, but if their tastes are any indication, we can expect head-turning statement earrings.

