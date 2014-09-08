Essence’s First Street Style Block Party Brings Out the Fashion World's Stars

To celebrate New York Fashion Week, Essence headed a bit east of Lincoln Center—to Brooklyn, that is. The magazine hosted its first ever Street Style Block Party in the New York borough's Dumbo area on Sunday.

The fête included a performance by Jazmine Sullivan and an appearance from Lifetime's Threads host Vanessa Simmons, as well as family-friendly activities like food trucks and face painting. Following the block party, Essence magazine hosted an intimate Street Style Award Dinner Ceremony, where photographer and fashion blogger Tamu McPherson (above, left), designer Azede Jean-Pierre (above, center), stylist June Ambrose (above, right), and actress Tracee Ellis Ross were all honored for being female fashion innovators.

