ESPY Awards Red Carpet: What Everyone Wore!

The sports world got stylish last night! Athletes like Danica Patrick, Lindsey Vonn, and Serena Williams shed their gear to dress up for the the 2011 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles in Vivienne Westwood, Mandalay, and Rachel Roy, respectively. Hollywood's hottest also came out to show their support, including Kerry Washington (in Jenny Packham), Brooklyn Decker (in Jay Ahr), and young Hollywood's hottest couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez (in Christian Cota). See our favorite red carpet moments of the 2011 ESPY Awards in the gallery!