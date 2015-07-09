LeBron James, Britney Spears, Vince Vaughn, and More to Present at 2015 ESPYS

The ESPYS, the annual award show dedicated to honoring the best of the best when it comes to sports, are set to air on July 15, but we're getting a sneak peek at the presenters and attendees now. Among the list of athletes and celebs that will hand out trophies at the event in Los Angeles are LeBron James, Britney Spears, Vince Vaughn, Ed Helms, Danica Patrick, Kiefer Sutherland, and Andre Iguodala. Joel McHale is hosting the event.

Additionally, members of the World Cup-winning U.S. women's soccer team will be in attendance, as well as other notable athletes. It was announced in early June that Caitlyn Jenner will be awarded the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the event. The ESPYS "commemorate the past year in sports by recognizing major sports achievements, reliving unforgettable moments and saluting the leading performers and performances." They will honor both sport-specific achievements as well as best-in-sport ones that pit athletes from different areas against each other.

The ESPYS air on July 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

