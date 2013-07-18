ESPY Awards 2013 Fashion Photos: Olivia Wilde, Selena Gomez and More

Hello, sports fans! Chrissy Teigen, Malin Akerman, Selena Gomez and Olivia Wilde were among the fashionable stars who walked the red carpet next to the biggest names in basketball, tennis, gymnastics and beyond at last night's 2013 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles -- but move over Michael Phelps and Shaq, all we had our eyes on were their outfits. This annual event is no all-out gown affair, but the bright and fun summer looks the stars chose made this red carpet worth checking out. These four went for eye-popping primary hues, with Teigen in canary Izmaylova, Akerman in cobalt J. Mendel, Gomez in ruby Dolce & Gabbana and Wilde in a red A.L.C. skirt. Click to see what everyone wore to the ESPY Awards, hosted by Mad Men's Jon Hamm, and visit espn.com to view the list of winners.

