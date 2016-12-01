WATCH: Erykah Badu Looks Back at Her Wildest Fashion Moments

Erykah Badu has never been one to shy away from a statement-making accessory—especially when it's on her head. Whether it be a head wrap, a top hat, or a bedazzled crown, the soul singer's sartorial choices were calculated decisions, often emblematic of specific period in her life.

"They're all crowns of some sort," she recently told InStyle on a visit to our offices in downtown New York City. "It feels natural to me." Probably because, when it comes to style—and, let's face it, everything else—she's a total queen.

Here, watch Badu wax philosophical about her illustrious history on the red carpet, from her Rasta-inspired gown at the 1998 Soul Train Awards to her glittering Givenchy hat at the 2014 Met Gala.