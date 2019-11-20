Erin Foster Wants Katharine McPhee to Be Her Wedding Singer

When you've got a superstar for a stepmom, you take advantage — and that's exactly what Erin Foster is doing. According to E! News, she's hoping that Katharine McPhee won't mind handling the microphone duties during her upcoming wedding. Foster, daughter of Grammy-winning megastar producer David Foster, said she'd love to have her family members perform. Erin announced that she was engaged to Simon Tikhman, a venture capitalist, last August, and plans on having their big day on New Year's Eve.

"So Kat wrote me the other day, she was like, 'Is there anything that I can be doing to help you prepare?'" Erin said. "And I said, 'Yes. Vocal exercises. Prepare your voice, because you will be performing.' She's like, 'OK' [...] there's a song from Waitress that we really want her to perform that we really love. I don't know what else. Yeah, just anything. She truly has such a beautiful voice. Simon and I are real fans of her, so I'm very excited."

Erin's sister, Sara, elaborated, saying that nobody's officially asked her father or McPhee to take the stage. She noted that Erin had a different artist in mind, but that didn't quite work out because of scheduling conflicts and, maybe, the fact that she picked the singer out when she was still growing up.

"Since she was a little girl, she was like, 'I just want Babyface to sing at my wedding," Sara said. "And obviously, my dad's worked with him and he's a family friend, and Erin was like, 'Oh, he's definitely — it's a lock.' And then he RSVP'd no to the wedding. So, she's a bit depressed [...] I saw him recently. He's not coming. He's performing in Vegas. He's not canceling Vegas."

Entertainment aside, Erin says that her holiday nuptials won't be traditional. Not only are they set for New Year's Eve, but she's also foregoing things like a pre-wedding photoshoot and holding her ceremony at night to coincide with the festivities.

"I'm honestly just not a very traditional person so I don't ever follow a rule of how things are supposed to go," she said. "So, I think we're just gonna kind of wing it. I'm getting married at night, I'm not gonna do daytime — I'm not doing photos before. We don't want to see each other before, well I guess that's kind of old school and traditional. But none of our photos will be in daytime and I don't really care."