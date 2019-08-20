Erin Foster Is Engaged to Boyfriend Simon Tikhman

Congratulations are in order for Erin Foster. The former reality show star and co-creative head of Bumble got engaged to boyfriend Simon Tikhman recently, and, naturally, her sister Sara was the first to show off the ring.

Sara, who wed tennis player Tommy Haas in 2010, posted a photo of her younger sister showing off the diamond sparkler, her tongue-in-cheek caption reading, “Ladies, i guess the moral of the story is stay crazy because apparently it gets you a ring. @erinfoster.”

Erin posted her own announcement, sharing a photo of herself gasping in surprise. “How on earth did I pull this off ,” she wrote.

Just last month Erin joked about her marital status on the platform, posting a photo of her and Tikhman with the caption, “This man took me to Italy for two weeks and didn’t propose.”

Erin and Sara’s father, David Foster, also recently wed, marrying singer-cum-actress Katharine McPhee in London earlier in the summer.