How Erin Andrews Chose Her Sparkly Deep-V Look for the DWTS Premiere

Can you believe Dancing with the Stars has been on air for over a decade?

Season 25 of ABC’s hit reality competition show premiered on Monday night and host Erin Andrews brought the glamour. For the kick-off night, the 39-year-old TV personality turned to a memorably metallic Jovani dress with a deep-V design and plunging back.

So why’d she choose it? “When you think, ‘Season 25 premiere of Dancing with the Stars,’ I think of this dress: bedazzled, fitted, and fabulous,” she told InStyle of her look. To get the full details, we turned to her glam squad and learned about the inspiration behind her makeup and hair as well.

Eric McCandless/Getty

But first, back to the dress: Stylist Anita Patrickson suggested it for its in-your-face feel because she wanted to start the season on a bold note. “It doesn’t get more fun and glamorous than a full beaded gown! We loved the sparkle and heavy, intricate beading, especially the beautiful scalloped hemline,” she told us.

Courtesy Erin Andrews

“I’m also a sucker for a gorgeous, full metallic look. It always makes such a statement and Erin has such a presence—she can really pull off a dress like this! The V-neck showed gave us a gorgeous balance of skin and kept the look feeling fresh. We added a couple of diamonds to complete the loo, but really left the dress to stand on its own.”

Courtesy Erin Andrews

For makeup artist Lisa Ashley, the goal was the complement the dress. “The bronzed look is Erin’s favorite. Thank goodness because it’s my specialty,” she said.

Similarly, Ryan Randall, her hairstylist, wanted to bring it all together. “Tonight’s premiere look was classic Erin: a chic, textured updo with just the right amounts of sexy and beachy. Easily one of my favorite DWTS looks we’ve done.”

Courtesy Erin Andrews

Fabulous, indeed.