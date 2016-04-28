Erika Christensen Shows Off Her Baby Bump on Picturesque Hawaiian Vacation

What's more beautiful: Erika Christensen, or the idyllic Hawaiian island she's vacationing on? The mom-to-be took to Instagram recently to share some baby bump-baring bikini photos, and she is positively glowing in each one.

Perched atop Koko Head, which is on the island of O'Ahu, Christensen poses in what looks like a blue patterned monokini with a cutout perfectly fit for her growing belly. "Dear planet Earth, Thank you for your endless beauty and natural adventures! Thank you for your resilience in the face of our abuse. Many of us are trying to help protect you. Even just by picking up trash on a hike! Let's face it, every day is Earth Day. Love, Erika #everydayisearthday #kokohead," she captioned the first photo.

And clearly, the expectant star is enjoying pregnancy—just look at that smile! She also posted a second photo, this one further up on the mountain with the blue waters of the Pacific ocean behind her. The scenery is so beautiful, in fact, it almost stole Christensen's thunder. Almost.

#everydayisearthday #kokohead A photo posted by @erikachristensen on Apr 26, 2016 at 12:10pm PDT

The Parenthood actress surprised us all back in late March when she debuted a baby bump on the Confirmation red carpet. Prior to hitting up the movie's premiere, Christensen had posted an adorable pregnancy announcement to Twitter, saying her puppy was about to get a human sister. So cute!