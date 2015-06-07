Throw Back this Entourage Tequila Cocktail, Vinny Chase-Style

After you hit the theater this weekend to catch Entourage on the big screen, why not cap off the night with a cocktail inspired by Vinny Chase and his crew? Unsurprisingly, Adrian Grenier, Jeremy Piven, and Kevin Connolly sip their signature Tequila Avion in character throughout the flick, and we've got the recipes that mixologists Mario Zamora and Raynaldy J. Rodriguez created especially for the cast. Cheers!

The Double Chase

Ingredients:

Sprigs of fresh rosemary

Cherry bitters

2 oz. of Avion Reposado

1/2 oz. of St. Germain

Orange juice

Preparation: Rim a margarita glass with salt and chill the glass with ice. Muddle Rosemary and add two dashes of cherry bitter. Combine with 2 ounces Avion Reposado, 1/2 ounce of St. Germain, and splash of OJ for color and texture. Fill with ice, cover, and shake well. Strain into chilled glass.

The Red Margarita

Ingredients:

Orange, sliced

Lemon, sliced

Lime, sliced

1 oz. of Avion Reposado

1/2 oz. of fresh lemon juice

1 oz. of Malbec wine

1/4 oz. of agave

Preparation: Muddle oranges, lemon, and lime slices in a shaker. Combine 1 ounce of Avion Reposado, 1/2 ounce of fresh lemon juice, 1 ounce of Malbec (or Shiraz if perferred) and 1/4 ounce of agave or simple syrup. Fill with ice, cover, and shake well. Strain into rocks glass with fresh ice.

