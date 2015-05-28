Entourage’s Stars Explain Why Their Reunion “Felt Like Putting On an Old Shoe That Just Still Fits"

Next Wednesday, we'll finally get to say hello again to our favorite motley crew, thanks to the film adaptation of the HBO series Entourage. And though it’s been five years since Vince (Adrian Grenier), E (Kevin Connolly), Turtle (Jerry Ferrara), Johnny Drama (Kevin Dillon), and Ari (Jeremy Piven) have joined forces on camera, don’t expect their years apart to spoil their magnetic chemistry.

“Once we started running the dialogue again we just fell into the characters and it felt like putting on an old shoe that just still fits,” said Dillon during a panel interview with AOL Build this week. Yes, the actors were excited to work with the laundry list of stars that make cameos throughout the film (Mark Cuban, Andrew Dice Clay, and Ronda Rousey are among cast favorites), but it was nailing their own roles once again that they most looked forward to.

“I love that Johnny Drama is so explosive. He’s got a big heart. That’s what I love most. He just keeps plugging…no matter what happens to him he gets back up and keeps fighting. I love that,” Dillon said of his character. Ferrara, who transformed his physique after a 55-pound weight loss in 2011, shared similar sentiments: “I’ve always loved Turtle’s confidence,” he said. “He was hysterical. He didn’t always know he wasn’t the best looking guy in the room, which was fun to play. But he struck out…and kept trying.”

As for Connolly, the actor enjoyed tapping his softer side: “My character, he’s a hopeless romantic…He’s emotional. He really loves his girls. He falls in love too easily. That’s the problem."

So what did Doug Ellin, the show’s creator who also wrote and directed the film version, think of the team’s grand reunion? “When you get back with your best friends from high school, it feels like that. It’ll be a great ride.” Watch the full panel discussion below.

