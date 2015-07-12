The Entertainment Weekly Annual Comic-Con Party Was Jammed with Stars—See All the Best Looks!

Once upon a time, Comic-Con was a niche event for fanboys and fangirls only. Cue 2015, when the multi-day powwow is an A-list draw with plenty of juicy movie news to boot. So if the starlets were sharply dressed for the annual Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con part at the Hard Rock San Diego hotel this weekend, they were certainly there to impress. See: Lea Michele as the lady in red, with this unforgettable fiery red silk gazar jacket and matching shorts from Zuhair Murad Spring 2015 collection.

Michele wasn't the only refreshing vision, there was plenty of variety on the red carpet from Emma Roberts skinny column to Sarah Paulson's tea-length number. In fact, Paulson was checking out the San Diego skyline, while snapping photos with Once Upon a Time's Lana Parrilla. Meanwhile, Community’s Yvette Nicole Brown caught up with pal Aisha Tyler in the hot dog line, while Sharknado star Ian Ziering was in an animated conversation with Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, by a roaring fire pit.

Even Jennifer Lawrence, looking gorgeous in a body-hugging white knit dress, came to put her feet up after a busy weekend, chatting with friends in a cabana until 1:30 a.m. While a glance around the room proved that the once casual convention had turned into a fashion forward affair – Katie Cassidy rocked a black and gold number by Balmain, Ashley Madekwe sparkled in Saint Laurent, and Maisie Williams rocked a custom made Alexander Lewis—Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’s Adrienne Palicki noted you can never be too overdressed for the Con. “You can do anything and nobody will notice, because there's somebody with horns next to you,” laughed the actress, who wore a sparkling Alice + Olivia dress to the fete. “It's fun!”

See all the top looks below! (And we included Sam Heughan from Outlander too just for the eye candy.)

Ashley Madekwe glimmered in Saint Laurent gold.

Sarah Paulson wore an edgy tea-length number.

Lily James went for a longer hemline.

Emma Roberts chose an Old Hollywood sinuous dress.

Bella Heathcote chose a dual-colored party frock.

Maisie Williams's slim dress by Alexander Lewis flaunted cut-outs on the back and sides.

Jaimie Alexander worked separates. She's wearing a Elisabetta Franchini skirt, Rebecca Minkoff jacket, A.L.C. top and Saint Laurent heels.

And Sam Heughan was...red carpet eye candy.

