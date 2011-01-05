Enter to Win a 2011 Independent Handbag Designer Award!

Calling all handbag designers: Handbag Designer 101 and InStyle are looking for undiscovered talented designers to compete in the Fifth Annual Independent Handbag Designer Awards! You can enter your handbag to compete for one of nine awards, including Best Handmade Bag, Most Socially Responsible and Best Red Carpet Ready Evening bag. There's also a Fan Favorite category, which will be voted on by the readers of InStyle.com! (Some of last year's winners pictured at right.) Prizes include developing collaboration pieces, design sponsorships, and more. The application process is open now through April 30 on HandbagDesigner101.com. Good luck!

