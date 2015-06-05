Enter InStyle's COOLS Sweepstakes for the Chance to Escape to Anguilla

Picture this: 86-degree weather, glistening turquoise waters, and a freshly poured martini sweating beneath a palm tree. Those are the requisites for a perfect tropical vacation. And while escaping off the radar is a dream come true, planning a getaway can be a tricky process—until now.

Enter our COOLS Sweepstakes through June 23 for the opportunity to pack your best poolside attire and embark on a lush trip to Anguilla. Not only will the winner receive $1,000 in airfare, 5 nights at a Luxury Retreats private villa (which boasts an impressive Infinity pool and Grotto with a hot tub), and an easy-to-access airport transfer, but we’ve also thrown in one year’s worth of Fekkai products, a $250 Concierge Credit for your choice of excursions, and a $1,000 shopping spree to spend inside the fashionable halls of Intermix.

So how do you throw your oversized sun hat in the ring? Head over to cools.com/giveaways for full rules and additional details.

