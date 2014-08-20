Enter for a Chance to Win the Ultimate Shopping Spree, Courtesy of InStyle and PureWow

Does your closet need an update? You're in luck! InStyle is partnering up with PureWow to offer users the chance to win a $1,500 shopping spree for the Rachel Zoe collection at Revolve clothing (see above for a taste!) The sweeps is now open and will run through Sept. 7! If you're ready for a style change this coming fall, enter here at purewow.com for a chance to win the ultimate shopping spree.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. The "Fall 2014 Shopping Spree" is open to legal residents of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia, age 21 and older at the time of entry. Giveaway Terms & Conditions. Begins at 12:01 AM EST on 08/17/14 and ends at 11:59 PM EST on 09/07/14