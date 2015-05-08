Enrique Iglesias Celebrates a Major Birthday Milestone Today

Gustavo Caballero/WireImage for LARAS
Grace Gavilanes
May 08, 2015 @ 8:00 am

When it comes to charisma, youthful energy, and sex appeal, few can come close to Enrique Iglesias. The Spanish singer, who rings in his 40th birthday today, has had quite the year. With a career that already spans two decades, Iglesias managed to garner even more buzz and record-breaking success following the release of "Bailando," off his album, Sex and Love, which swept up awards at this year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards. He even found time to open a string of Spanish restaurants.

In honor of the performer’s birthday, take a look at other celebrities have hit the big 4-0.

