Engaged: Harry Potter’s Bonnie Wright and Twilight’s Jamie Campbell Bower

Image zoom Jon Furniss/WireImage

Two of our favorite fantasy franchises collided: Bonnie Wright and Jamie Campbell Bower—otherwise known as Harry Potter’s Ginny Weasley and Twilight’s Caius—are engaged! The pair met in 2009 on the set of the final Harry Potter movies, where Bower, 22, played Dumbledore’s nemesis Gellert Grindelwald. Speculation that the couple got engaged first arose last year, but Bower just confirmed the news to iPad-only newspaper The Daily. "I'm engaged. I'm very happy," he said of his redhead 20-year-old sweetheart. "It's a wonderful, wonderful time." The couple is still tight-lipped about wedding plans: Bower would only hint: "I won't say when and I won't say where... or how." How? We're intrigued—another British wedding to look forward to!

MORE:• Vampire Showdown• Celebrity Engagements: Who's Together Now!