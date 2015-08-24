5 End-of-Summer Luxury Vacation Deals to Book Right Now

There are still officially four weeks left of summer—and it's not too late to find a deal. From Oregon to Vermont, here are a few destinations offering packages that pack in the fun for a price that won't give you the chills.

Bikes & Brews Package at the Nines (Portland, OR)

Bruce Buck

Guests who book the Bikes and Brews package at downtown Portland’s The Nines not only check into a great room in the landmark Meier & Frank Building, they also get two rental bikes or a tandem bike to share. That will come in useful for days spent exploring the city. Then ride on back to the hotel for two complimentary Fat Tire Beers from Colorado-based New Belgium Brewing and two local microbrews. For rates and to book visit thenines.com. Use booking code BNBPKG.

Montage to Moab Package at Montage Deer Valley (Utah)

Barbara Kraft

Stay at Montage Deer Valley and get ready for an adventure-packed day trip to Arches National Park and nearby Moab. The Montage to Moab Package takes guests on a charter flight aboard a Pilatus PC-12 to the stunning national park in Southern Utah, where they are taken on a guided tour of the wind-eroded arches. Then hop a bike for an expert-led journey through Moab, stopping for lunch prepared by the chefs at the Montage. Package rates starting at $3,500 for two people.

RELATED: Ready for an Insta' Vacation? Follow These 24 Hotels on Instagram

Beat-the-Heat Package at Seagate Hotel & Spa in Delray Beach, FL

Kim Sargent

This month's Beat-the-Heat package at the Seagate Spa at The Seagate Hotel in Delray Beach is all about post-sun pampering. The indulgent package starts with a hot shell massage, followed by a pro-collagen marine facial and specialty eye lift treatment to smooth and hydrate the face’s delicate skin. Then you get a Mojito Manicure while sipping—you guessed it—a mojito. Feeling fresher already? Rates starting at $356.

Éilan Experience Package at Éilan Hotel & Spa in San Antonio, TX

Courtesy

Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, Eilan Hotel & Spa is inviting guests to soak up the sun this summer and receive 30 percent savings with the Éilan Experience Package. Along with your room and valet parking, you'll have a reserved poolside cabana at the hotel’s award-winning pool and a $150 daily credit to be used at Stephen Pyles’s Sustenio Restaurant, at the spa or by the pool. The hardest part of your trip will be choosing where to spend your credit. Package rates starting at $449.

Horseback Riding Vacation at Mountain Top Inn & Resort in Chittenden, VT

RHoaguePhotography

End the summer at Mountain Top Inn & Resort with the Horseback Riding Vacation package. The resort is encouraging guests to slow down with a three-night package that includes cowboy-led trail rides on horseback through the Green Mountains of central Vermont. A hearty Vermont breakfast each morning, of course, starts your day. And to soothe those thighs you're also given access to the lake resort's facilities, including the private lake-front beach, kayaks, canoes, tennis courts, fitness center, and swimming pool. Package rates start at $950.

Related Video: We're Obsessed With NYT Travel Books

PHOTOS: Celebrities' Favorite Hotels Around the Globe