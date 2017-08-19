Emrata Takes Her Coffee Iced and Her Abs Red Hot

At this point, model Emily Ratajkowski’s ab-crack is basically the stuff of legend, and she showcased it on Friday afternoon when she stepped out with her musician boyfriend Jeff Magid (not pictured) for a coffee run in Los Angeles. Emrata’s love for coffee is also the stuff of legend—she famously really, really likes her caffeine fix, and often documents it on social media.

The 26-year-old certainly must have turned heads on this particular outing in a marigold cropped blouse, which showcased both her shoulders and infamous abs. She completed the look with torn high-waisted jeans (note how she casually cuffs them at the bottom), Castañer espadrille wedges, hoop earrings, and a major Prada handbag. (And the sunglasses, because obviously.)

INSTARimages

Both Magid and Ratajkowski appeared to be enjoying their fresh cups of iced coffee and their daytime outing. Magid’s a black coffee kind of guy it seems, so the only question that remains is whether Emrata is enjoying hers with almond milk or regular?

Earlier in the week, Ratajkowski made big news with sultry bikini pictures that basically broke Instagram—not to mention her Saturday snap (below), so by contrast, Friday's look is comparatively demure—all while keeping things cool as that coffee in her hand.

Saturday morn @livincool A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 19, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

Girl is on fire!