You'll Soon Be Able to Shop Saks Fifth Avenue like Empire's Cookie Lyon

Though Taraji P. Henson consistently turns heads in sleek red-carpet looks from Alexander Wang, Balenciaga, and Cushnie et Ochs, we discovered that others from the cast of Empire have an equally impressive eye for style when we gave Jussie Smollett the Man of Style treatment in our September issue. Now, Fox’s hit-making show is moving outside the recording studio to infiltrate the designer-adorned windows of Saks Fifth Avenue, WWD reports.

From September 10 to October 7, pedestrians walking past the department store’s New York and Beverly Hills flagships will be treated to a visually stunning display devoted to the show’s second season, which premieres Sept. 23. “We wanted to introduce Empire as a lifestyle brand from the outset,” says Jeffrey Godsick, president of Twentieth Century Fox Consumer Products. “It has aspirational qualities. We believe it can be a stand-alone fashion brand. It could be an Empire label or a label related to a specific character.”

And if there’s any character we imagine hoards of fanatics would rush inside stores for a chance to emulate, it’s Cookie Lyon (Henson). The enormous furs, skin-tight bandage dresses, and towering heels that the ferocious character sports on the show definitely didn’t go unnoticed by the folks at Saks—but, notes Marc Metrick, president of Saks Fifth Avenue, “In the real world, people wouldn’t wear everything together."

Yes, Cookie’s wardrobe may be over the top, but a curation of inspired frocks will be available this fall in stores nationwide and saksfifthavenue.com. Pieces include those of Alexis Bittar, Cushnie et Ochs, Jimmy Choo, and MCM. If any song from season one’s roster of hit songs reflects the all-star show’s success, it’s definitely Smollett and Estelle’s “Conqueror.”

