You Can Dress Like Empire’s Cookie Lyon with MCM’s Latest Collaboration

Our hearts fluttered when we heard that an Empire-themed store display will adorn the windows of Saks Fifth Avenue in New York and Beverly Hills this September. And while we’re sure the final work of art will bring on plenty of Instagram shots, it’s the fashion found inside the stores that we’re officially pining for. MCM has teamed up with the luxury mega retailer to release a limited-edition capsule collection of ultra-chic accessories entirely inspired by the hit Fox TV show. Ranging between $860 and $1,295, the leather pieces mirror the style of Cookie Lyon (Taraji P. Henson), the show’s matriarch. Expect smartly designed handbags, miniature clutches, and graphic backpacks, all of which have been given a punchy, extra colorful treatment. See some of the must-have items below, and mark your calendars—the MCM x Empire collection will be available in-stores and online at saksfifthavenue.com and mcmworldwide.com in September.

RELATED: Watch the Empire Season 2 Trailer

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

RELATED VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: Off-White Jeans

PHOTOS: Taraji P. Henson's Changing Looks