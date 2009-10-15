The Empire Hotel is N.Y.C.'s Newest On-Screen Hot Spot

Forget downtown and the Upper East Side, the fictional characters from our favorite TV shows and movies have found a new social epicenter—the Empire Hotel on New York City's Upper West Side. Just this week, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall and surprise star guest Penelope Cruz were spotted filming scenes for the upcoming Sex and The City sequel in the boutique property's sultry Lobby Bar. Earlier this season on Gossip Girl, Chuck Bass "bought" the Empire, which means that if you check in at the right time, you just might cross paths with Ed Westwick, Leighton Meester or Blake Lively when the cast returns to film new scenes later this fall. And when New York Fashion Week relocates just across the street to Lincoln Center in September 2010, the real-life style icons and celebrities are soon to follow in Carrie and Chuck's footsteps.